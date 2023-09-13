5th ANGLICO Gas Chamber Training

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Matthew Jones, a supply officer with 5th ANGLICO (5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company), conducts a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense (CBRN) training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. Gas chamber training exposes Marines to 2-Chloronbenzalmalononitrile to enhance their confidence with CBRN equipment. (U.S. Marines Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)
