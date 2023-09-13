Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th ANGLICO Gas Chamber Training [Image 2 of 2]

    5th ANGLICO Gas Chamber Training

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Matthew Jones, a supply officer with 5th ANGLICO (5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company), conducts a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense (CBRN) training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. Gas chamber training exposes Marines to 2-Chloronbenzalmalononitrile to enhance their confidence with CBRN equipment. (U.S. Marines Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 22:39
    Photo ID: 8027003
    VIRIN: 230911-M-TU861-3866
    Resolution: 1095x1461
    Size: 231.48 KB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th ANGLICO Gas Chamber Training [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Angel Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    5th ANGLICO
    gas chamber
    Marines
    M-50 gas mask
    III MIG

