U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Matthew Jones, a supply officer with 5th ANGLICO (5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company), conducts a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense (CBRN) training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. Gas chamber training exposes Marines to 2-Chloronbenzalmalononitrile to enhance their confidence with CBRN equipment. (U.S. Marines Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.17.2023 22:39 Photo ID: 8027003 VIRIN: 230911-M-TU861-3866 Resolution: 1095x1461 Size: 231.48 KB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5th ANGLICO Gas Chamber Training [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Angel Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.