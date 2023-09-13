U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Elora Sierra, an intelligence officer with 5th ANGLICO (5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company), breaks the seal of an M-50 gas mask as part of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense (CBRN) training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. The purpose of breaking the seal is to practice clearing the M-50 gas mask. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.17.2023 22:39 Photo ID: 8027000 VIRIN: 230911-M-TU861-9025 Resolution: 1430x1073 Size: 485.7 KB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5th ANGLICO Gas Chamber Training [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Angel Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.