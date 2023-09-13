U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Junior E. Diaz, Sergeant Major of 5th ANGLICO (5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company), III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, removes his partner’s M-50 gas mask filter during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense (CBRN) training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. Gas chamber training exposes Marines to 2-Chloronbenzalmalononitrile to enhance their confidence with CBRN equipment. (U.S. Marines Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.17.2023 22:40 Photo ID: 8026999 VIRIN: 230911-M-TU861-8600 Resolution: 1430x1073 Size: 390.31 KB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5th ANGLICO Gas Chamber Training [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Angel Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.