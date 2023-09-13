U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Junior E. Diaz, Sergeant Major of 5th ANGLICO (5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company), III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conducts a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense (CBRN) training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. The gas chamber training consists of Marines being exposed to chlorobenzalmalononitrile tablets, commonly known as CS gas, in order to familiarize themselves with their M-50 gas mask. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2023 22:40
|Photo ID:
|8026998
|VIRIN:
|230911-M-TU861-9501
|Resolution:
|1427x1069
|Size:
|305.47 KB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th ANGLICO Gas Chamber Training [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Angel Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
