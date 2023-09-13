5th ANGLICO Gas Chamber Training

U.S. Marines with 5th ANGLICO (5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company) conduct a gas chamber training event on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. The gas chamber training exposes Marines to chlorobenzalmalononitrile tablets, commonly known as CS gas, to familiarize themselves with their M50 gas mask. (U.S. Marines Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

