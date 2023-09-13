Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th ANGLICO Gas Chamber Training [Image 1 of 5]

    5th ANGLICO Gas Chamber Training

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 5th ANGLICO (5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company) conduct a gas chamber training event on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. The gas chamber training exposes Marines to chlorobenzalmalononitrile tablets, commonly known as CS gas, to familiarize themselves with their M50 gas mask. (U.S. Marines Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 22:40
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    TAGS

    5th ANGLICO
    gas chamber
    Marines
    M-50 gas mask
    III MIG

