CHURCH CREEK, Md (Sept. 17, 2023) – Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro today named a U.S. Navy ship after American abolitionist and social activist Harriet Tubman, Sept. 17. The future USNS Harriet Tubman (T-AO 213) follows the tradition of naming John Lewis-class oilers after civil rights leaders. Secretary Del Toro made the announcement during an Emancipation Celebration at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center in Church Creek, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Powell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2023 Date Posted: 09.17.2023 18:04 Photo ID: 8026899 VIRIN: 230917-N-SS432-1015 Resolution: 2908x1779 Size: 2.47 MB Location: CHURCH CREEK, MD, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro Names a U.S. Navy Ship After American Abolitionist and Social Activist Harriet Tubman [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.