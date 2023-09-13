Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro Names a U.S. Navy Ship After American Abolitionist and Social Activist Harriet Tubman [Image 8 of 16]

    Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro Names a U.S. Navy Ship After American Abolitionist and Social Activist Harriet Tubman

    CHURCH CREEK, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    CHURCH CREEK, Md (Sept. 17, 2023) – Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro today named a U.S. Navy ship after American abolitionist and social activist Harriet Tubman, Sept. 17. The future USNS Harriet Tubman (T-AO 213) follows the tradition of naming John Lewis-class oilers after civil rights leaders. Secretary Del Toro made the announcement during an Emancipation Celebration at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center in Church Creek, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Powell)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 18:04
    Photo ID: 8026897
    VIRIN: 230917-N-SS432-1012
    Resolution: 2909x1917
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: CHURCH CREEK, MD, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro Names a U.S. Navy Ship After American Abolitionist and Social Activist Harriet Tubman
    SECNAV
    HARRIET TUBMAN
    CARLOS DEL TORO
    SECNAV78
    ABOLITIONIST

