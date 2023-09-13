Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    444th Medical Company Ground Ambulance train at Fort Indiantown Gap [Image 2 of 4]

    444th Medical Company Ground Ambulance train at Fort Indiantown Gap

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the 444th Medical Company Ground Ambulance, 424th Medical Battalion, 338th Medical Brigade, 3rd Division Deployment Support, U.S. Army Reserve, based in West Virginia, conduct a Tactical Combat Casualty Care refresher course in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 16, 2023. The training includes mannequin simulation that performs different human functions in realistic trauma situations, such as change in pulses, tongue swelling, pupil movement, bleeding, yelling and screaming. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Ashon Calhoun)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Medical

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    TAGS

    Medical
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Readiness
    338th Medical Brigade

