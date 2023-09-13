444th Medical Company Ground Ambulance train at Fort Indiantown Gap

U.S. Soldiers with the 444th Medical Company Ground Ambulance, 424th Medical Battalion, 338th Medical Brigade, 3rd Division Deployment Support, U.S. Army Reserve, based in West Virginia, conduct a Tactical Combat Casualty Care refresher course in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 16, 2023. The training includes mannequin simulation that performs different human functions in realistic trauma situations, such as change in pulses, tongue swelling, pupil movement, bleeding, yelling and screaming. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Ashon Calhoun)

