multi-capable airmen

U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Brian Sampson, a Religious Affairs Airman with the 121st Air Refueling Wing, is also a Computed Tomography Technologist in his civilian life. In 2021, Sampson deployed to the Middle East for six months. Halfway through deployment, he was called to help manage X-rays when the Radiology Technologist was quarantined because of COVID. Due to his civilian experience, his help resulted in uninterrupted medical treatment for more than 1,800 wing personnel.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2023 15:58
|Photo ID:
|8026881
|VIRIN:
|210420-F-TI419-2078
|Resolution:
|2907x3575
|Size:
|4.68 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
