Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multi-Capable Airmen [Image 2 of 2]

    Multi-Capable Airmen

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Brian Sampson, a Religious Affairs Airman with the 121st Air Refueling Wing, is also a Computed Tomography Technologist in his civilian life. In 2021, Sampson deployed to the Middle East for six months. Halfway through deployment, he was called to help manage X-rays when the Radiology Technologist was quarantined because of COVID. Due to his civilian experience, his help resulted in uninterrupted medical treatment for more than 1,800 wing personnel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 15:58
    Photo ID: 8026881
    VIRIN: 210420-F-TI419-2078
    Resolution: 2907x3575
    Size: 4.68 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-Capable Airmen [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Religious Affairs Airmen
    Multi-Capable Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    national guard
    x-ray tech
    religious affairs airmen
    multi-capable airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT