multi-capable airmen

U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Brian Sampson, a Religious Affairs Airman with the 121st Air Refueling Wing, is also a Computed Tomography Technologist in his civilian life. In 2021, Sampson deployed to the Middle East for six months. Halfway through deployment, he was called to help manage X-rays when the Radiology Technologist was quarantined because of COVID. Due to his civilian experience, his help resulted in uninterrupted medical treatment for more than 1,800 wing personnel.

