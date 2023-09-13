Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Religious Affairs Airmen [Image 1 of 2]

    Religious Affairs Airmen

    OH, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ivy Thomas 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Brian Sampson, a Religious Affairs Airman with the 121st Air Refueling Wing, helps set up Catholic Mass available for Airmen of Rickenbacker Air National Base, Columbus, Ohio, September 17, 2023. Religious Affairs Airmen build a culture of spiritual care, inspire readiness, and facilitate the free exercise of religion through religious accommodation, spiritual fitness, and many different services and options for Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman First Class Ivy Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 15:58
    Photo ID: 8026880
    VIRIN: 230917-F-TI419-5680
    Resolution: 3557x2371
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: OH, US
    Religious Affairs Airmen
    Multi-Capable Airmen

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    catholic mass
    national guard
    121st Air Refueling Wing
    spiritual support airmen

