U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Brian Sampson, a Religious Affairs Airman with the 121st Air Refueling Wing, helps set up Catholic Mass available for Airmen of Rickenbacker Air National Base, Columbus, Ohio, September 17, 2023. Religious Affairs Airmen build a culture of spiritual care, inspire readiness, and facilitate the free exercise of religion through religious accommodation, spiritual fitness, and many different services and options for Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman First Class Ivy Thomas)

