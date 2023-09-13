2023 Air Force Marathon

Daniel Michalski is presented the men’s 5-kilometer first-place award by U.S. Air Force Col. Travis Pond, 88th Air Base Wing deputy commander, and Susan Edwards, Wright State University president, at the WSU campus in Dayton, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2023. Michalski competed in multiple events as part of the 27th annual Air Force Marathon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Daniel Peterson)

Date Taken: 09.15.2023
Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US