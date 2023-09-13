2023 Air Force Marathon

Elizabeth Rodriguez crosses the finish line at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2023. Rodriguez won first place in the women’s 5-kilometer race during the kickoff event to the 27th annual Air Force marathon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Daniel Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2023 15:29
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
