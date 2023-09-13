Elizabeth Rodriguez crosses the finish line at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2023. Rodriguez won first place in the women’s 5-kilometer race during the kickoff event to the 27th annual Air Force marathon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Daniel Peterson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Date Posted: 09.17.2023 15:29 Photo ID: 8026877 VIRIN: 230915-F-QL361-3269 Resolution: 7511x5007 Size: 10.48 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Air Force Marathon [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Daniel Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.