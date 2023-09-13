Darcy Whyte breaks through the finish line tape at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2023. Whyte took first place in the women’s 10-kilometer race as part of the 27th annual Air Force Marathon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Daniel Peterson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2023 Date Posted: 09.17.2023 15:29 Photo ID: 8026873 VIRIN: 230916-F-QL361-2420 Resolution: 7349x4899 Size: 12.87 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Air Force Marathon [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Daniel Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.