    2023 Air Force Marathon [Image 4 of 14]

    2023 Air Force Marathon

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Peterson 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Christina Johnston crosses the finish line at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2023. Johnston won her third women’s half-marathon title as part of the 27th annual Air Force Marathon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Daniel Peterson)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 15:29
    Photo ID: 8026869
    VIRIN: 230916-F-QL361-2209
    Resolution: 8046x5364
    Size: 12.95 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    AFM
    FlyAFM
    Air Force Marathon 2023
    27th Air Force Marathon

