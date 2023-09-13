U.S. Army Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard conduct weapons qualification with M2 .50 caliber machine gun at Fort Indiantown Gap, Sept. 16, 2023. Soldiers are required to qualify with a variety of weapons and maintain combat readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Skylin Simpson)

