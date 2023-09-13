U.S. Army Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard conduct weapon qualification with a M2 .50 caliber machine gun at Fort Indiantown Gap, Sept. 16, 2023. The M2 .50 caliber machine guns are maintained in a constant state of readiness for soldiers weapons qualification. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Skylin Simpson)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2023 13:08
|Photo ID:
|8026738
|VIRIN:
|230916-Z-OJ073-1006
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weapons Qualification [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Aliyah Vivier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT