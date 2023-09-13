Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tanker Boom Service [Image 3 of 3]

    Tanker Boom Service

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman Senior Airman Matthew Bracall, a crew chief stationed at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, services surge boots on a KC-135 aircraft Sept. 16, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Monk)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 12:38
    Photo ID: 8026727
    VIRIN: 230916-Z-NQ177-1003
    Resolution: 4818x3206
    Size: 7.39 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tanker Boom Service [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pittsburgh
    National Guard
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard

