    Old Pistols take down Young Guns in annual wellness ‘Challenge’

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Vince Little 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Old Pistols from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, are presented the 2023 trophy after winning their annual 10-week wellness “Challenge” over the Young Guns during this year’s wrap-up picnic July 19 at Rotary Park in Beavercreek. (Contributed photo)

