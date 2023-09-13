Old Pistols take down Young Guns in annual wellness ‘Challenge’

The Old Pistols from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, are presented the 2023 trophy after winning their annual 10-week wellness “Challenge” over the Young Guns during this year’s wrap-up picnic July 19 at Rotary Park in Beavercreek. (Contributed photo)

