    Weapons Qualification [Image 1 of 7]

    Weapons Qualification

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2023

    Photo by Spc. Aliyah Vivier 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard conduct weapon qualification with a M2 .50 caliber machine gun at Fort Indiantown Gap, Sept. 16, 2023. Weapons are maintained in a constant state of readiness for soldiers weapons qualification. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Skylin Simpson)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 13:09
    VIRIN: 230916-Z-OJ073-1001
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weapons Qualification [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Aliyah Vivier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

