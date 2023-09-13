U.S. Army Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard conduct weapon qualification with a M2 .50 caliber machine gun at Fort Indiantown Gap, Sept. 16, 2023. Weapons are maintained in a constant state of readiness for soldiers weapons qualification. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Skylin Simpson)

