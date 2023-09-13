Never Forget

The Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 171st Air Refueling Wing honors those who sacrificed their lives to save others during the attacks on 9/11 by displaying a nose art on Sept. 11, 2023. The nose art displays the words “Lets Roll” which were spoked by flight 93 passenger Todd Beamer as he and other passengers attempted to regain control of the hijacked aircraft and crashed it into a field near Shanksville Pennsylvania, saving the lives at the hijackers intended target. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

Date Taken: 09.11.2023
Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US