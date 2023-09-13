Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Never Forget [Image 1 of 3]

    Never Forget

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    The Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 171st Air Refueling Wing honors those who sacrificed their lives to save others during the attacks on 9/11 by displaying a nose art on Sept. 11, 2023. The nose art displays the words “Lets Roll” which were spoked by flight 93 passenger Todd Beamer as he and other passengers attempted to regain control of the hijacked aircraft and crashed it into a field near Shanksville Pennsylvania, saving the lives at the hijackers intended target. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 10:39
    Photo ID: 8026631
    VIRIN: 230911-Z-NQ177-1003
    Resolution: 5318x3538
    Size: 8.9 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Never Forget [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pittsburgh
    National Guard
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard

