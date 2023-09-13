Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 Conducts Air Defense Drills

A U.S. Marine with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, pilots a UH-1Y Venom helicopter during an air defense drill in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 17, 2023. The training gave pilots and crew chiefs the opportunity to practice defensive air combat maneuvers in a maritime environment. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)

