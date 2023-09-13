Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 Conducts Air Defense Drills [Image 6 of 11]

    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 Conducts Air Defense Drills

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.17.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Marcos Alvarado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Marine with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, pilots a UH-1Y Venom helicopter during an air defense drill in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 17, 2023. The training gave pilots and crew chiefs the opportunity to practice defensive air combat maneuvers in a maritime environment. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 10:00
    Photo ID: 8026593
    VIRIN: 230917-M-CZ543-1795
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 Conducts Air Defense Drills [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Marcos Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    31st MEU
    Lethality
    VMM 265

