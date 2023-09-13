U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Lucas Bolding, a platoon commander, with Battalion Landing Team 2/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts a speed reload during a deck shoot aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD-20), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 17, 2023. The Marines conducted the live-fire training to improve their ability to engage targets at close distances. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent Pham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2023 Date Posted: 09.17.2023 10:24 Photo ID: 8026591 VIRIN: 230917-M-VU652-1052 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 9.69 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brass on Deck [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Vincent Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.