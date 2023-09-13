Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU Air Defense Drills from the USS Green Bay [Image 4 of 11]

    31st MEU Air Defense Drills from the USS Green Bay

    SURABAYA, INDONESIA

    09.17.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper pilot, left, with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off during an air defense drill aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 17, 2023. The training gave pilots and crew chiefs the opportunity to practice defensive air combat maneuvers in a maritime environment. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

    IMAGE INFO

