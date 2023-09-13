A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper pilot, left, with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off during an air defense drill aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 17, 2023. The training gave pilots and crew chiefs the opportunity to practice defensive air combat maneuvers in a maritime environment. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2023 Date Posted: 09.17.2023 10:11 Photo ID: 8026585 VIRIN: 230917-M-MJ391-1005 Resolution: 3731x2487 Size: 634.04 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st MEU Air Defense Drills from the USS Green Bay [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.