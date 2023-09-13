Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.16.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Vincent Pham 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Navy Sailor with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, engages targets during a deck shoot aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD-20), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 17, 2023. The Marines conducted the live-fire training to improve their ability to engage targets at close distances. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent Pham)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 10:26
    Photo ID: 8026583
    VIRIN: 230917-M-VU652-1050
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.7 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brass on Deck [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Vincent Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

