USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Ammo Onload

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 15, 2023) – Fire Controlman 2nd Class Caleb Platte (left), from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and Fire Controlman 1st Class Matthew Sellars, from Ada, Oklahoma, move ammunition canisters during an ammo onload aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while anchored at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 15. Dewey is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

