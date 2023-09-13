Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan hosts distinguished visitors from Qatar at sea

    ARABIAN GULF

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Naomi Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230914-N-VO134-1319 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 14, 2023) Distinguished visitors from Qatar and U.S. delegates tour the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) in the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 14. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 07:12
    VIRIN: 230914-N-VO134-1319
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Qatar
    tour
    USS Bataan

