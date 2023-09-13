230914-N-VO134-1319 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 14, 2023) Distinguished visitors from Qatar and U.S. delegates tour the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) in the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 14. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)
This work, USS Bataan hosts distinguished visitors from Qatar at sea, by PO2 Naomi Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Bataan hosts distinguished visitors from Qatar at sea
