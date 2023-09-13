USS Stethem Daily Operations in the Arabian Gulf

230907-M-CX511-7810 DATELINE (07 Sept. 2023) Sailors prepare to fuel a MH-60R helicopter on the deck of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem (DDG 63) in the Arabian Gulf, Sept, 07. Stethem is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Information Technician Second Class Ruskin Naval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 09.17.2023 04:43 Location: ARABIAN GULF