    USS Stethem Daily Operations in the Arabian Gulf [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Stethem Daily Operations in the Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    09.04.2023

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230906-M-CX511-9560 DATELINE (06 Sept. 2023) Sailors prepare to clean the ship’s chain on the foc’s’le aboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem (DDG 63) in the Arabian Gulf, Sept, 6. Stethem is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (ENS Rory Cox)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2023
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Arabian Gulf
    NAVCENT
    Middle East
    USS Stethem

