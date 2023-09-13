Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operational Staff Exercise Super Gaurda Shield 2023 closing events [Image 24 of 31]

    Operational Staff Exercise Super Gaurda Shield 2023 closing events

    SURABAYA, INDONESIA

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Members of exercise Combined Joint Task Force Super Gaurda Shield (CJTF-SGS) from Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI), U.S Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, and United Kingdom Defence Force hold closing ceremonies during the operational planning portion of Super Garuda Shield 2023 (SGS2023) in Surabaya, Indonesia, Sept. 13, 2023. #SuperGarudaShield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations’ commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.16.2023 23:43
    Photo ID: 8026398
    VIRIN: 230913-Z-IX631-3029
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 18.11 MB
    Location: SURABAYA, ID 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operational Staff Exercise Super Gaurda Shield 2023 closing events [Image 31 of 31], by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    STATE PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM
    USINDOPACOM
    Super Garuda Shield
    SGS2023
    23SGS

