Operational Staff Exercise Super Gaurda Shield 2023 closing events

Members of exercise Combined Joint Task Force Super Gaurda Shield (CJTF-SGS) from Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI), U.S Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, and United Kingdom Defence Force hold closing ceremonies during the operational planning portion of Super Garuda Shield 2023 (SGS2023) in Surabaya, Indonesia, Sept. 13, 2023. #SuperGarudaShield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations’ commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson)

