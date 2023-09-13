Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Appreciation Night at Kuna High [Image 23 of 25]

    Military Appreciation Night at Kuna High

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Kuna High School hosts the Idaho Army National Guard’s General Aviation Support Battalion during Military and First Responder Appreciation Night at their Friday night game against Nampa High School at Kuna High School, 15 September, 2023. Also in attendance militarily for the evening were other Kuna first responders along with Idaho Army National Guard and Marine recruiters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph Morgan)

