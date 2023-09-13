USS Marinette (LCS 25) Commissions the Wright Way

Menominee, Michigan (Sept. 11, 2023) – The U.S. Navy’s newest littoral combat ship USS Marinette (LCS 25) conducts a berth shift prior to her Sept. 16 commissioning in Menominee, Michigan. USS Marinette is the first U.S. Navy warship to honor Marinette, Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh/Released)

