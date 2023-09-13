Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers engage in a gunfire battle at Saber Junction 23 [Image 42 of 48]

    U.S. Army Soldiers engage in a gunfire battle at Saber Junction 23

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Michel Sauret  

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment engage in a gunfire battle with enemy forces played by the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 14, 2023. The training exercise promotes regional stability and security, while increasing combat readiness.

    Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from Aug. 28 to Sept. 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by 1st Sgt. Michel Sauret)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.16.2023 12:23
    Photo ID: 8026103
    VIRIN: 230915-A-TI382-5048
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
