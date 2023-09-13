Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill defenders honor 1st Lt. Joseph Helton, a fallen hero [Image 10 of 12]

    MacDill defenders honor 1st Lt. Joseph Helton, a fallen hero

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Participants gather prior to a fitness competition during Helton Week, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 13, 2023. The event is held in memory of 1st Lt. Joseph D. Helton, a security forces officer who was killed in 2009 during a deployment to Iraq. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.16.2023 11:07
    Photo ID: 8026028
    VIRIN: 230913-F-YW699-1056
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.99 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

