MacDill defenders honor 1st Lt. Joseph Helton, a fallen hero

Service members at MacDill Air Force Base, participate in a fitness competition during Helton Week, Florida, Sept. 13, 2023. The event is held in memory of 1st Lt. Joseph D. Helton, a security forces officer who was killed in 2009 during a deployment to Iraq. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)

Date Taken: 09.13.2023, by A1C Sterling Sutton