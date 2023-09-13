Service members at MacDill Air Force Base, participate in a fitness competition during Helton Week, Florida, Sept. 13, 2023. The event is held in memory of 1st Lt. Joseph D. Helton, a security forces officer who was killed in 2009 during a deployment to Iraq. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2023 11:07
|Photo ID:
|8026020
|VIRIN:
|230913-F-YW699-1074
|Resolution:
|3769x2508
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill defenders honor 1st Lt. Joseph Helton, a fallen hero [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT