Multinational soldiers train against chemical attacks at Saber Junction 23

U.S. Army Soldiers from the Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, and British soldiers respond to a chemical attack during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 14, 2023. The training exercise promotes regional stability and security, while increasing readiness, strengthening partner capabilities and foster trust with NATO forces.



Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from Aug. 28 to Sept. 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by 1st Sgt. Michel Sauret)

