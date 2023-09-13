U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force senior leaders brief during exercise Orient Shield 23 at Kamifurano Training Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 14, 2023. Orient Shield is a bilateral U.S. Army and JGSDF field training and command post exercise that focuses on converging JGSDF Cross Domain Operations and U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2023 07:53
|Photo ID:
|8025848
|VIRIN:
|230914-Z-HJ056-1018
|Resolution:
|3138x2092
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army and JGSDF Launch Orient Shield 23 in KTA, Japan, by SGT Olivia Gum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
