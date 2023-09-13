OPFOR prepares to bring the fight at Saber Junction 23

U.S. Army Pfc. Tyrone Robinson, an M249 light machine gunner playing the role of opposing forces for with the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, takes a momentary break a much-needed and well-deserved breather as part of the opposing forces during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 15, 2023.



OPFOR is a critical component of training exercises, providing challenging and realistic battle simulations for rotational training units.



Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from Aug.August 28 to Sept.September 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)

