    OPFOR prepares to bring the fight at Saber Junction 23 [Image 4 of 10]

    OPFOR prepares to bring the fight at Saber Junction 23

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Mark Tymon, a squad leader with the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, gives his opposing forces Soldiers a mission brief as part of Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 15, 2023.

    OPFOR is a critical component of training exercises, providing challenging and realistic battle simulations for rotational training units.

    Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from Aug.August 28 to Sept.September 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.16.2023 03:37
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    JMRC
    OPFOR
    1-4 Infantry Regiment
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin

