230915-N-NF288-087 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 15, 2023) Sailors participate in a toxic gas drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the South China Sea, Sept. 15. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2023 03:34
|Photo ID:
|8025780
|VIRIN:
|230915-N-NF288-9689
|Resolution:
|6385x4257
|Size:
|985.33 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ralph Johnson conducts IET drills. [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
