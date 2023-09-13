230909-N-LK647-1060 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 09, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Chase Clerveau, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), observes Sailors assigned to the stretcher bearer team aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), as the ship conducts an Integrated Training Team drill, Sep. 09, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

Date Taken: 09.09.2023 Date Posted: 09.16.2023 Photo ID: 8025727 VIRIN: 230909-N-LK647-1060 Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA This work, USS Normandy Daily Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.