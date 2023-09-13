USS Normandy Daily Operations

230909-N-LK647-1026 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 09, 2023) Capt. Errol A. Robinson, commanding officer, USS Normandy, left, and Cmdr. Anthony Bryant, executive officer, USS Normandy, oversee bridge operations as the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13), Sep. 09, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

