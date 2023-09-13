USS Normandy Daily Operations

230909-N-LK647-1024 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 09, 2023) A view of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) from the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), as Normandy conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13), Sep. 09, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

Date Taken: 09.08.2023
Date Posted: 09.16.2023
Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA