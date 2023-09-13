Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 POW/MIA remembrance day [Image 4 of 4]

    2023 POW/MIA remembrance day

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    An Airmen assigned to the 25th Air Support Operations Squadron presents the Prisoners of War and Missing in Action flag to Col. Keith Young, 15th Wing deputy commander, during an opening ceremony of a 24-hour run at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 14, 2023. During the 24-hour memorial run, the POW/MIA flag will stay in motion by volunteers to symbolize the continuous pursuit to recover all service members missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

