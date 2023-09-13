Hickam Airmen honor U.S. service members who were prisoners of war and are missing in action by running with a Prisoner of War and Missing in Action flag at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, September 14, 2023. POW/MIA remembrance day formally became a national observance in 1979 to honor more than 81,000 Americans who are still missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 21:46
|Photo ID:
|8025626
|VIRIN:
|230914-F-GM429-1138
|Resolution:
|5777x3851
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 POW/MIA remembrance day [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
