Airmen assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam participate in a 24-hour run in honor of Prisoners of War and Missing in Action remembrance week at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 14, 2023. POW/MIA remembrance day is observed on the third Friday in September to honor over 81,000 Americans who are still missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

